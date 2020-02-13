Bilateral ties with KSA turned into friendship: Finance Minister









The friendly attitude of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia has turned bilateral relations into friendship over the decades, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Wednesday.





“Bangladesh is now attaching priority to effective participation for sustainable development,” he said when representatives of Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission called on him at the Finance Ministry.





Kamal said an agreement was signed for bilateral cooperation between the two countries after establishment of diplomatic relations. A joint commission was established on the basis of the mutual agreement.





“Bangladesh has now arranged the joint commission meeting at a time when the nation is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Through this session, it is expected to further increase investment in various sectors,” he added, according to a PID handout.





Bangladesh is expecting cooperation in enhancing capability, ensuring sustainable development, employment generation and Foreign Direct Investment, among others.





Bangladesh delegation comprising various ministries and departments was led by ERD Secretary Monwar Ahmed while the 40-member Saudi delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Labour and Social Development Mahir Abdulrahman Algassim.





Representatives of several private business enterprises of Saudia Arabia including ARAMCO, ACWA Power and Bawany are accompanying the Saudi delegation.

