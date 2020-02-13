Mobile veterinary clinic launched by HSTU









The country's first specialised mobile veterinary clinic was launched by Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University (HSTU) on Wednesday.





It was inaugurated by HSTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr M Abul Kashem.





After its inauguration, the mobile veterinary clinic went to Phulbon Government Primary School in Ramdubir Birga village of Chirirbondor upazila where three cows were operated upon for Upward Patellar Fixation disease.





“This is a noble initiative. I’m really impressed,” said farmer Anisur Rahman when asked about the mobile veterinary clinic.





“I never imagined that something like this can ever be possible. When we see a cow is suffering from a disease, we sell it at a very low price to the butcher,” he added. “But the situation will change now.”













Farmers and cattle breeders in the area said they are grateful to HSTU for the initiative. One of them said service like this should be spread across the country.





Prof Dr Kashem said the mobile veterinary clinic is the top initiative among others taken by the university during Mujib Borsho.





“The specialised ambulance for mobile veterinary clinic is a new concept. When people become sick, there are ambulances for them but not for birds and animals. This is the thought that inspired me to take this initiative,” he explained.





According to the VC, the clinic has all the advanced facilities to provide treatment and surgery. It will treat sick animals by going to the farmers’ doorsteps.





“I hope that farmers and cattle breeders in the region will be benefited by the mobile veterinary clinic,” he said.





