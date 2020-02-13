Man held with 32 gold bars at Dhaka airport





The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested a man with 32 gold bars, weighing 3.7kg from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.





The arrestee was identified as Janathon Mukti Barikdar, 34, a cleaner of the airport and son of Sumongol Barikdar of Khalishpur in Khulna district.





Alamgir Hossain, additional superintendent of APBn, said a flight of ‘Emirates Airlines EK-582’ landed at the airport around 7:55am from Dubai and Jonathon went to clean the plane after landing.





A team of APBn found the gold bars worth Tk 1.85 crore hidden in the sole of his shoes.





A case was filed in this connection.





Leave Your Comments