Defamation Suit: Court summons Shajahan Khan





A court here on Thursday summoned former shipping minister Shajahan Khan in a defamation case filed by Nirapad Sarak Chai founder Ilias Kanchan.





Joint District and Sessions Judge Utpal Bhattyacharya passed the order without fixing any date.





Supreme Court lawyer Md Rezaul Karim filed the case on Wednesday against the former minister on behalf Ilias Kanchan.





According to the case statement, on December 8 last year, Shajahan Khan at a programme in Rupganj made offensive and abusive remarks about Ilias Kanchan.





Also read: Ilias Kanchan files Tk100 cr defamation case against Shajahan Khan





Shajahan, also transport workers’ leader, said: “I’d disclose it to the people how Ilias Kanchan gets money and for what purpose, how much money he takes for himself and how much for his son and daughter-in-law.”

Leave Your Comments