Fire at DR Tower in Paltan





A fire broke out at DR Tower near Dainik Bangla intersection in the city’s Purana Paltan area Thursday afternoon.





Debashish Vardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire originated at the office of Islami Insurance Bangladesh Ltd on the 11th floor of the 19-storey building at 2:50 pm.





On information, eight firefighting units rushed there and brought the fire under control around 3:22pm, he said adding that they are trying to find out what caused the fire.

Leave Your Comments