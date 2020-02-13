312 Wuhan-returnees to return home Saturday: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Malik on Thursday said 312 Bangladeshi nationals who returned from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus, will return home after a 14-day of quarantine on Saturday.

“They all are fine… we’ll release them after all kinds of tests on February 15,” the minister said at a programme at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital.

The Bangladeshi nationals arrived at Shahjalal Airport on February 1 and were kept in quarantine at Ashkona Hajj camp for observation since then.

Mentioning that confusions are being spread over coronavirus at different places of the country, the minister said misinformation should not be spread in this regard before confirmation by medical tests.

Meanwhile, China has reported 254 new daily deaths and a spike in new daily virus cases of 15,152, after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized, reports AP.

The total deaths from the more than 2-month-old outbreak as reported on Thursday stood at 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases mounting to 59,804.