US embassy to remain closed on Feb 16

The Embassy of the United States of America in Dhaka, including the Consular Section and the American Center with the Archer K Blood American Center Library and the Education USA Student Advising Center, will be closed on February 16 in observance of President's Day, a US federal holiday, reports BSS.





Emergency services for US citizens will remain available. For emergency services, the US citizens are requested to call 5566-2000, said an embassy press release here today.

