Published:  12:45 AM, 14 February 2020

US embassy to remain closed on Feb 16

US embassy to remain closed on Feb 16
The Embassy of the United States of America in Dhaka, including the Consular Section and the American Center with the Archer K Blood American Center Library and the Education USA Student Advising Center, will be closed on February 16 in observance of President's Day, a US federal holiday, reports BSS.

Emergency services for US citizens will remain available. For emergency services, the US citizens are requested to call 5566-2000, said an embassy press release here today.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »