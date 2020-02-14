Pahela Falgun today

Youths with their animated vigour and colourful mind will join the celebrations of Pahela Falgun, a festival welcoming the advent of spring, tomorrow to leave a message to all that love, affection, respect and commitment should be cornerstones of removing all ills and building the nation.





The capital Dhaka and other major cities of the country will be ablaze with mirth and merriment as curious youngsters wear yellow and red dresses, flower-made ornaments and attend traditional musical functions.





Bangalees mark the spring festival on the first day of Bengali month of Falgun. It is also called Basanta Utsab. It usually falls on February 13 but this year it coincided with Valentine's Day on February 14 which has also become a major day of celebration to the festival-loving Bangalees especially the youths, reports BSS.





Recently Bangla Academy has revised Bangla Calendar to match it with the Gregorian calendar aimed at observing the significant days in line with the historic background. From now on, the first six months of Bangla year will have 31 days, and the last six months of the year will have a length of 30 days, except for the month Falgun.





In that way, Pahela Falgun coincided with Valentine's Day this year. Country's business community is not happy with the Bangla Academy's move as they think coincidence of the festivals on the same day is cutting their profit. If the festivals were celebrated on separate days, they could have earned more profits.





Many youths also did not welcome the Bangla Academy's decision as they think each calendar could have some unique characteristics and there is no need to make changes. Though Pahela Falgun will be celebrated officially today, a large number of people specially youths are celebrating it yesterday. Clad in yellow sarees and panjabis, a huge crowd thronged the Dhaka University campus which is considered the centre point of the celebration.





Festival loving people in Dhaka will formally celebrate the festival tomorrow. Youths are now busy to take preparations to welcome the advent of spring in a befitting manner. City markets were seen overcrowded with purchasers buying colorful panjabees and sarees and other traditional dresses ahead of the festival.





Different brands of garment products, shoes and ornaments are also giving special offer for customers on the eve of the two major festivals. Newspapers have been also publishing special supplements for the last couple of days carrying the message of the festival.





Thousands of people specially the youths across the country will welcome the arrival of spring with attiring colorful "bashonti" (yellow or orange colored) dresses particularly yellow or red panjabis and sarees and presenting flowers to their soul mates as a token of their profound love for each other.





Clad in yellow attires with brunches of flowers in the hair bun and hands, hundreds of young girls and boys will throng the Bakultala on the premises of Fine Arts Faculty at DU.





