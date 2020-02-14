Taapsee clears the air

The first schedule of screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon's 'Haseen Dillruba' commenced in mid-January 2020. Produced by Aanand L. Rai, directed by Vinil Mathew, and starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the upcoming movie is a mystery-thriller peppered with romance.







The first look of the movie created a rage among netizens and inspired headlines. Most recently, it was reported that Taapsee was the first choice as Dhillon's muse in the said Rai and Himanshu Sharma production. Refuting the reports, the actress says, "I wish that were true, but despite me telling her (Kanika) I'd love to play the character, they (makers) approached other actresses and even told me someone else had been finalized.







I had resigned it as fate but then they called me for a narration. I was the last choice for 'Haseen Dillruba'." In response to the actress' clarification, Kanika took to assert her point of view. "You have always been my muse," says the screenwriter of films like 'Ra.One'. Slated to release on September 18, 'Haseen Dillruba' marks the second collaboration between Dhillon and Pannu after 'Manmarziyaan'.





