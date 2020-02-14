'Can't compare myself with Shah Rukh Sir'

Kartik Aaryan, who'll next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' a reboot of sorts of his 2009 hit by the same name was recently showered with a blockbuster plaudit by none less than his director when the latter drew an analogy between his hero and Shah Rukh Khan, comparing their hard work, dedication and helpful nature.





Naturally, this is a telling statement coming from someone who's not only know for making romantic film a genre SRK is synonymous with but has also recently worked with Baadshah of Bollywood.







Hence, we were eager to know Kartik Aaryan's reaction on receiving such high praise and got the chance to quiz him about the same when we recently caught up with the actor for an exclusive interview during the promotion of 'Love Aaj Kal'.





No doubt overwhelmed by the compliment, Kartik clearly stated that he could never compare himself with the 'King of Romance' and it would be a massive achievement if he could even showcase 1/10th of all what Shah Rukh Khan has displayed in his movies.







"I think it's a huge compliment to come from Imtiaz Ali sir, who has actually worked with Shah Rukh Khan sir. He saying something like this is huge for me. I'm really, really happy. To be honest, I can't really compare myself or say anything about it because Shah Rukh sir is the biggest superstar and someone who's actually the 'King of Romance', but even if a miniscule comparison of 1% is possible with him, then it's a massive compliment for me.





I hope that I can display even 1/10th of the romance in 'Love Aaj Kal' that Shah Rukh Khan sir has shown in his films till now, which will be a huge thing for me. So, I thank Imitaz sir who has really believed in me and given me this opportunity to play two characters who are romancing on screen, and showing that much amount of intensity and love, required in a romantic film. I'm just glad he chose me for that."











Leave Your Comments