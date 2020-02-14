Purchase committee approves 7 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved seven proposals, including one for importing 1.80 metric tons muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer from Russia under the pricing formula. The approval came from a meeting of the purchase committee held at the Cabinet Division conference room with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, reports BSS.





Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kamal said under an agreement between Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Russian JSC Foreign Economic Association 'Prodintorg', the government has been importing MOP fertilizer from the fiscal 2013-14.





The agreement was renewed in December 2019 and under the agreement, the government will import 1.80 metric tons MPO fertilizer at a cost of around Taka 390.76 crore.





The purchase committee approved another proposal of Roads Transport and Highway Division for procuring different products under 'Netrokona-Kendua-Atherbari-Ishwardi Highway Development' project with a cost of Taka 115.59 crore.

The meeting also approved a variation proposal of the Health Services Division for civil construction and plumbing work of Essential Drug Company Limited (EDCL) (Third Project), Gopalganj.





The other projects are consultancy service firm appointment under the Twining Partnership for National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS), Implementation Support project of the Strategic and Information Management Department, Contracture appointment proposal for the Rehabilitation of Distribution Network for NRW reduction (Including procurement of plant and contortion of DTW pump station) with O&M support under Dhaka WASA and approval for appointing the climate resilient local infrastructure centre (CReLIC) consultancy services and Management Design and Supervision Consultancy Service under the 'Institutionalization of climate resilient infrastructure project' of the Local Government Division.









