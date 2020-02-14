Green Delta's annual business conference held

Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd Chairman Abdul Hafiz Choudhury and Managing Director and CEO Farzanah Chowdhury with other officials pose for a photo during the 34th annual business conference in the capital on Wednesday.

The 34th annual business conference of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd was held in the capital on Wednesday. The newly elected Chairman of the company Abdul Hafiz Choudhury addressed the program as the chief guest.







Managing Director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance Farzanah Chowdhury said chartered insurer played a dynamic role in anchoring the conference by placing her timely reviews and reminding the to-dos for delivering a superior service while being compliant at the same time.







Founding Managing Director and Adviser of the company Nasir A Chowdhury also gave his insights regarding the business status of the company.







"With diversified products like Women Insurance Nibedita, Digital Insurance, IMPACT insurance including Agri and Livestock insurance, and Health Insurance, we continue to build our legacy of doing better every day to ensure insurance for all," he added.





