Rear Admiral Nazmul Hassan new envoy to Male

The government has decided to appoint Rear Admiral Nazmul Hassan, NPP, ndc, ncc, psc as the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives, according to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.





Rear Admiral Nazmul Hassan was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on 01 July 1986. In his long and distinguished career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels. Prior to joining the Foreign Ministry he was the Commander of Bangladesh Navy Fleet. Rear Admiral Nazmul is married to Begum Nadia Sultana and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.





