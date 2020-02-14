'Akhaura-Agartala rail link by June 2021'

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das visiting the construction work of the Akhaura-Agartala rail line in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria on Thursday. -AA

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das has said that the rail communication between Bangladesh's Akhaura and Agartala of India will be completed by June next year.





She said this while visiting the construction work of the rail line in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria on Thursday morning. Expressing satisfaction at the progress of the construction work, India envoy said, "We are regularly monitoring the work.







The project will be completed in time." First Secretary (Railways Adviser) of Indian High Commission Anita Barik, Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akter Reina, Officer-in-Charge Rosul Ahmed Nizami were also present, among others.





It is mentionable that the 15-kilometre Akhaura-Agartala rail project will cost Tk 477 crore. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi inaugurated the project through video conference on September 10, 2018.





--Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria



