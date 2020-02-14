Speaker seeks Vietnam support for Rohingya

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien meets Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at latter's office at Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday. -Agency

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday urged Vietnam to stand by Bangladesh for safe and peaceful repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya people to Myanmar.





The Speaker came up with call when Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien met her at the letter's office at Sangsad Bhaban, an official release said, reports BSS. During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to bilateral interests, including parliamentary affairs, Rohingya issue, trade and business issues and women development.







Highlighting the excellent relations prevailing between the two countries, Dr Chaudhury said both Bangladesh and Vietnam should strengthen bilateral relations further to enhance their trade and business.

Exchange visits of parliamentarians can play an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries, she added.





The Speaker said the government will invite the Vietnamese speaker to visit Bangladesh to attend the celebration of 'Mujib Year', commemorating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Lauding the Bangladesh's progress achieved in its different sectors under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chien said the socioeconomic advancement of Bangladesh is now visible. He said Vietnam will remain beside Bangladesh for safe and peaceful repatriation of the displaced Myanmar people from Bangladesh.









