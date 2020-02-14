Cabinet sees a reshuffle

In a reshuffle in the cabinet, SM Rezaul Karim has been shifted to the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry from the Housing and Public Works Ministry while two junior ministers have been given new charges.





The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Thursday, reports UNB. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, who was State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, has been made State Minister of the Social Welfare Ministry.





Meanwhile, Sharif Ahmed, who was State Minister for Social Welfare Ministry, has been made State Minister for Housing and Public Works Ministry.



Leave Your Comments