Gopalganj road crash claims five lives





Five construction workers were killed and seven others injured when a bus hit a human hauler on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Pona Bus Stand in Kashianiupazila on Friday.





The deceased were identified as Sumon Munshi, 20, son of Belayet Munshi, Badier Molla, 30, son of Rafique Molla, Mizan Fakir, 50, son of Bazlu Fakir, Layek Fakir, 50, son of Ajiron Fakir and Sirajul Islam Molla, 30, son of Abi Mollah of Parulia union of the upazila.





The Dhaka-bound bus of ‘FalguniP aribahan’ from Khulna rammed the human hauler around 8:00 am , leaving one passenger of the human hauler dead on the spot and eleven others injured, said AzizurRahman, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station.





Of the injured passenger, two died on way to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex while two other people succumbed to their injuries at Faridpur Medical College Hospital and Sadar Hospital.





They met the accident while going to Bhatiapara for construction work by the human-hauler.









