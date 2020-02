Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit 'Allahr Dal' from Gangni upazila on Thursday night.





The arrestee was identified as Russel Ahmed, 30, a member of Allahr Dal and son of Abul Kalam Azad.





Tipped off, a team of Rab conducted a drive at his house in Garadob village of the upazila, according to Rab-6.





A case was filed with Chuadanga Police Station in this regard.





Leave Your Comments