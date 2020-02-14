Five held with 25,000 Yaba pills in Cumilla





Detective Branch of police arrested five drug traders along with 25,000 Yaba pills in Alekharchar bypass road in Adarsha Sadar upazila and Cumilla-Sylhet highway on Thursday night.





The identities of the arrestees could not be yet.





Tipped-off that a big consignment of Yaba from Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar was being taken to Dhaka in a microbus, a team of DB police stopped the microbus on Friday night in the area and arrested a man with 20,000 contraband pills, said Sakhawat Hossain, additional superintendent of police at a press conference.





In another drive on the same night, DB police arrested four drug traders along with 5,000 Yaba pills on Cumilla-Sylhet highway, he added.





He said all of the arrestees were produced before a court.

