CUB, BSHRM signs MoU

Canadian University of Bangladesh has signed a MOU with Bangladesh Society for Human Resource Management (BSHRM) recently. -AA



The Bangladesh Society for Human Resources Management was conceived in December 2001 with the mission to promote the growth of human resources professionals in the country. Canadian University of Bangladesh jointly with BSHRM will intends to provide leadership through education, networking, shared knowledge and transfer of best practices across all the sectors.







Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, PEng, Vice Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh and Rtn. Mohammad Mashequr Rahman khan, PHF, President of BSHRM have given their kind consent to work together for the betterment of the youth students of Canadian University of Bangladesh.





Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Adviser to Board of Trustees, Sheikh Mozaffar Hossain, Treasurer , Mostaquim Al Islam, Coordinator of MBA/EMBA Progrma, Sakib Hasan Siddiqui, Senior Lecturer of Canadian University of Bangladesh and Mr. Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, Vice President; Mr. Md. Kamruzzaman, Treasurer of BSHRM were also present in the signing ceremony.

