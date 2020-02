Dia Mirza, who will now be seen in Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', claims she is strong enough to deal with her separation with Sahil Sangha as she derived strength from her parents' separation 34 years ago.







The actor believes that this too shall pass. Asking the media to move on from covering her separation, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "My privilege as a celebrity doesn't disallow me pain. I derived strength from my parents' separation 34 years ago.

