Sonam endorses royal bijouterie



The UAE royalty Sheikha Fatima bin Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Italian luxury brand BVLGARI have roped in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as the face of the Jannah High Jewelry Collection. Underlining the journey of cities like Rome and Abu Dhabi, the collection is themed as a 'Five Petal Story'; it is an ode to heritage by the young princess and the brand. "Sonam is the face of some of the most delicately crafted bijouterie designed by Her Highness and helmed by BVLGARI," a source reveals.







The source adds, "Sonam is a fashion force with a strong star presence and she has a keen understanding of the jewellery craft. She has already shot for the collaboration and she launches the Jannah Collection with Her Highness." A celebutante, Sonam was invited for a private viewing at Louvre Museum of the designs by Sheikha Fatema. The actress unveiled the collection followed by a gala dinner.

