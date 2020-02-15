Swarnavo emerges champion in School Chess



Swarnavo Choudhury of Faizur Rahman Ideal School (Malibagh) emerged as champion in the FIDE Rapid School Chess tournament with six points at the chess competition held today (Friday) at Bangladesh Chess Federation Hall-Room.







Sadnan Hasan Dihan of Ideal School of Narayanganj became the runners-up with the same point. Ahmed Walijah of Viqarunnesa Noon School finished at 3rd position with 5.5 points.







Five players earned five points each. Their positions are 4th- Nafim Al Karim, 5th-Mortuza Muhtadi Islam, 6th-Wadifa Ahmed, 7th-Md. Sajidul Islam, 8th-WCM Jannatul Ferdous.







CM Manon Reja Neer finished 9th position while Azmaeen Parvez Sayor became 10th with 4.5 points each. A total of 37 players took part in the event which was held in Swiss-League system.

