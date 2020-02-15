Mushy, Ayub slam tons in BCL 3rd round



The first day of the third round of ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) on Friday saw Mushfiqur Rahim and Marshall Ayub smashing tons and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan recording the second eight-wicket haul of his career.





Earlier, Central Zone won the toss and opted to bat first against South Zone at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground, Cox's Bazar on Friday.







Batting first, Central Zone posted 235 runs in the first wicket stand riding on the century of Ayub. It was his 20th ton in First-class cricket. Marshall Ayub smashed 116 runs off 186 balls hitting 2 sixes and 12 boundaries. Mustafizur Rahman was the second-highest scorer for Central Zone hitting 30 runs. Two Test batsmen - Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain Shanto - got out for 1 and 8 respectively.





Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan took three wickets conceding 78 runs while Shaiful Islam, captain Abdur Razzak and Nasum Ahmed bagged two wickets each. In reply, South Zone scored 29 runs for two wickets at the end of day one. Anamul Haque Bijoy (10*) and Shamsur Rahman (3*) were at the crease. Irfan Hossain took the wicket of Shahriar Nafees (10) and the other batsman was run-out.





Islami Bank East Zone vs BCB North ZoneNorth Zone won the toss and opted to bat first against Islami Bank East Zone at at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar on Friday.







Batting first, North Zone put up 272 runs on the board in their first innings in 82.4 overs riding on the 11th First-class ton by Mushfiuqr. Mushfiq scored 140 off 157 balls, laced with 16 fours and a six.





North Zone lost three wickets in 46 runs. They kept losing wickets on a regular basis, but Mushfiqur kept the scoreboard afloat. Naeem Islam, the captain of the North Zone, was the second-highest runs scorer for his team hitting 31.





Nayeem Hassan was the top performer for East Zone. He bagged eight wickets conceding 107 runs in 35.4 overs while quick Hasan Mahmud took one wicket. Nayeem best bowling figure in First-class cricket is 8/48.In reply, Islami Bank East Zone lost two wickets just in three runs in 4.1 overs. At the end of the day, Saqlain Sajib remained unbeaten as the nightwatchman.









SCORES IN BRIEF





Walton Central Zone (1st innings): 235 all out in 82.2 overs (Marshall 116, Mustafizur 30; Mahedi 3-78, Shafiufl 2-24, Abdur Razzak 2-62, Nasum 2-51





South Zone (1st innings):29 for 2 in 9 overs (Anamul 10 not out, Nafees 10; Irfan 1-15)





North Zone (1st innings): 272 all out in 82.4 overs (Mushfiq 140, Naeem 31, Sunzamul 29; (Nayeem 8-107, Hasan Mahmud 2-50)





Islami Bank East Zone (1st innings): 3 for 2 in 4.1 overs (Saqlain 0*, Pinak 3)











