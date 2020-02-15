Mayor administers oath to lakhs of people against drugs



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) AJM Nasir Uddin administered oath to more than one lakh male and females at Laldighi maidan in the port city on Thursday as Chief Guest.







City Mayor arranged a grand rally duly attended by lakhs of city dwellers at Laldighi Maidan against the drugs, terrorism, militancy, dower and corruptions .





As a chief guest of the grand rally, city mayor swears them to r efrain from any sorts of corruptions and militancy. City Mayor in his brief deliveration said, Bangladesh emerged independent state under the leadership of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur rahman and his ultimate aims was developed and prosperous country.







Bangabandhu also tried to established human rights for every one , he added. City Mayor in the grand rally said daughter of Bangabandu fixed year 2041 for a dreamt developed country through undertaking a numbers of mega and short term projects across the country.





In his oath- taking verses, told the new generations should be saved from the curses of drugs, militancy and terrorism . He also remembered the sacrifices of Bara Aulia, Master Da Suraiya Sen, Prilata, Moniruzuman Islamabadi, MA Aziz, Jahur ahmed Chowdhury, MA Hannan, MA Mannan, Ataur Rahman Kaiser , Akhtaruzzaman Chowd-hury, ABM Mohiu-ddin Chowdhury and Ishaq Miah.







Later , city mayor swears lakhs of people by raising hands against the drug abuse, terrorism, militancy, dowry etc. He seeks cooperation of all irrespective o f caste and creed to success this grand initiatives aimed at to build a developed country by 2041.





