Kids wash mothers' feet to mark Valentine's Day

Students of Hatekhari Pre-primary School in Tangail washed feet of their mothers in an extraordinary exhibit of love marking the Valentine's Day like previous year.The school authorities arranged the program at SP Park in the district town on Friday when over a hundred students washed their mothers' feet in public.







The students and mothers expressed their extreme happiness to exchange such love. "I love my parents so much. My mother always stays around me. I'm very happy to wash her feet," said Lamia Akter, one of the students.





Several mothers, including Hamida Akter and Ruma Akter said such events help students heighten love and respect for their parents as well as for others. Hatekhari school adviser Zafar Ahmed, who is also the president of Tangail Press Club, said through the event students can learn that parents should not be ignored in any situation.







School chairman Nawshad Rana Sanvi said the initiative was taken to strengthen the bond between children and parents as "neglect by children leads many parents to old homes in their old age." Tangail Sadar police post Inspector Md Mosharraf Hossain, journalist Ekramul Haq Tuhin and Kadir Talukder also spoke at the event.

