European diplomats visit Kashmir

Foreign diplomats are seen in a motorboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. -Reuters



The EU Ambassador to India along with some Ambassadors of EU Member States accepted the invitation extended by the government of India to visit Srinagar and Jammu on 12-13 February.







The program of the visit organized by the Indian government included meetings with civil and military authorities, some political representatives, as well as selected representatives of civil society and the business community. The visit confirmed





that the Indian government has taken positive steps to restore normalcy, said Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.





The group includes diplomats from Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan and Austria, some of whom declined a previous invitation from New Delhi to visit the region.







Diplomats said some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention. "While we recognize the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly," Virginie Battu-Henriksson said.





"The visit presented a welcome opportunity to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with India on the situation in the region," she said.





