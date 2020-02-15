Any future Mideast peace talks must be based on UN resolutions: Palestinian PM





Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Friday that any future peace talks in the Mideast region must be based on United Nations (UN) resolutions.





Any future peace talks must be sponsored by international teamwork, official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted Shtayyeh as saying.





His remarks were made at a meeting with 21 Republican and Democrat members in the U.S. Congress, which was held on the sidelines of a security conference he was attending in Munich, Germany, according to WAFA.





Shtayyeh said that the U.S. plan for peace in the Mideast, better known as the Deal of the Century, "doesn't meet the minimum legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," according to the news agency.





"Launching any future peace process in the region shouldn't go through the American Administration only, but through an international teamwork," he said.





The Palestinian prime minister warned of the dangers of the decisions made by the United States against the Palestinian cause and related issues, mainly the problem of refugees.





Shtayyeh also warned of Israel's plans to annex the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank. "Such an act would undermine any opportunity for establishing a geographically connected Palestinian state," he said.

