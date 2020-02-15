Impulse Hospital introduces painless normal delivery service

Impulse Hospital, a private hospital in the capital city of Dhaka, has introduced the ‘Safe and Painless Normal Delivery Service’ for the first time in the country.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed inaugurated the service at the hospital on Saturday.

A three-day seminar on “Painless Normal Delivery” was also arranged on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the minister expressed concern over the alarming increase in cesarean delivery, saying safe birth is still a big challenge in the country.

“Cesarean delivery not only causes financial losses to a family, but also creates different health complexities to the mother,” he said expressing optimism about the success of the painless normal delivery service.

Nuruzzaman also urged the hospital authorities to spread the treatment service at the district level. “Such a healthcare shouldn’t be only capital-centric,” he added.

