Diner Sheshe





"One evening, my friends and I were walking the neighborhood dogs when they pounced on this little puppy. Scared, the pup jumped inside the garden fence and came out only after I intervened.







When I saw her, I couldn't believe my eyes! She was so small and her skin had all the possible colors a dog can have. Her big brown eyes overpowered her little face -- she was lost and scared.





No one knew where she came from, so I took her home and gave my details to the nearby vendor, in case anyone came looking. I waited for 10 days, but when no one turned up, I knew I had to adopt her!







The first 4 nights after she came home, I didn't get to sleep a wink -- she'd whimper all night and bark continuously. We made her a cozy bed out of old sheets but she'd sleep next to my pillow. I'd pet her and she'd put her paws on my little finger to feel safe. On her third day at home, mom named her Angel, because she reminded her of one!





Now she's so comfortable with everyone, she's always asking us to play with her! And whenever we're taking her to the vet, the entire family has to be there. Once, we were 9 of us at the clinic! I often joke that she's a celebrity and I'm the chauffeur -- madam is that popular!





She even changed the environment at home. Initially, we all hardly spoke to each other, but now, we sit together every evening, discussing how our little Pomeranian has entertained mom all day, the new friends she's made, or the fights she's had. She comes with us on all our family vacations; she loves the mountains. The whole car ride, she'll be staring out the window, enjoying the wind in her face. So it's become tradition to visit at least one hilly place every year.





Whether it's birthdays, trips or just going for a walk, everyone's life revolves around her. And we're more than okay with it too -- no complaints. She's the boss of the house; not to mention, the glue that holds the family together!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



