Worldwide waffling





Andrew Yang, who suspended his presidential run Tuesday night, will be remembered for several contributions to the 2020 Democratic primary: He was an unlikely, off-kilter, and ultimately inspiring candidate; he elevated the niche policy idea of a universal basic income into the national discourse; and he gave us the Yang Gang. The Yang Gang! Throughout the primary, this group of very-online supporters developed an impressive body of peculiar pro-Yang memes and even produced an anime title sequence for the candidate. They made an impression-but now their candidate is done.









Sen. Bernie Sanders' robust start in the race for the presidential nomination is triggering alarm among congressional Democrats, with many warning that a ticket headed by the self-declared socialist could be devastating to the party's chances of winning the Senate and holding the House in November. In anxious huddles around the Capitol, apprehensive Democrats are sharing their worries that Sanders' socialist label and unyielding embrace of controversial proposals like "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal will repel voters in the affluent, moderate districts that flipped House control in 2018 and in closely divided states where Republican senators are vulnerable. The Vermont independent narrowly won New Hampshire Tuesday on the heels of a strong showing in Iowa and is widely seen as a front-runner.









Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War II than originally thought, experts said on Thursday (Feb 13), as the bill for its restoration rose by nearly £20 million (S$35 million). The 177-year-old tower has been swathed in scaffolding for the past three years as craftsmen refurbish its stonework and famous 12 tonne clock. Being able to get close to the 96m tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos.









The Government has announced a massive new funding package for emergency housing that includes 1000 extra places for homeless families and individuals. The $300 million package released this morning aimed to reduce the use of motels as emergency accommodation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. It also required those using emergency housing to start paying rent for the first time, but at maximum rate of 25 per cent of their income. The rest of the funding would be directed at measures to prevent homelessness. This included more budgeting, mental health and welfare support services to help those in existing tenancies keep their rentals and others move out of state homes into private rentals.



Leave Your Comments