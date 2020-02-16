'Youth should follow Bangabandhu'

Postal and Tele-communication Minister Mostafa Zabbar speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of Karatoya Multimedia School and College in Bogura on Saturday. -AA



Following the ideal of the father of the nation Bangabandhu, the people of Bangladesh can build their career and enrich their lives.







For that, the people have to read the books about Bangabandhu so that they can learn about the life and struggle of Bangabandu. Kararoa Multimedia School and College arranged annual sports and cultural programmee in its campus in Bogura on Saturday noon. The Postal and Tele-communication Minister Mostafa Zabbar was the chief guest in the program. The chairman and editor of The Daily Karatoa Mozammel Haque chaired the program.







Special guests were DC of Bogura Foyej Ahmed, Chief Executive of Bijoy Digital Jesmin Jui, Addl. SP of Bogura Gaziur Rahman, Principal of the institute Shamsul Alam and wife of the chairman Mohosina Hasnat. The chief guest said that Bangladesh has been developing rapidly in compare with the other neighboring nation. Bangladesh has made record in the telecommunication arena too and it will help it to medium income country by 2021 and developed country by 2041.





---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

Leave Your Comments