Central Shaheed Minar cleaned in Nakla

Members of BD Clean sweeping the Shaheed Minar premise of Nakla upazila ahead of 21 February. -AA



On the occasion of the International Mother Language Day-2020, cleanliness program has been observed with the initiative of "BD Clean" in Nakla of Sherpur on Friday. Holding the slogan of "International Mother Language Day pledge will be clean" the program was organized by "BD Clean Nakla" at Government Haji Jalamud College premises Central Shaheed Minars and surrounding areas in Nakla Municipal.





Abdullah Al Amin Co-ordinator of BD Clean Nakla presided over the cleanliness program. Mohammad Altab Ali intermeddler principal of Government Haji Jalamud College was inaugurated the program and took the oath along with presents of the BD Clean presidential oath as chief guest.





Among others, Moinul Hassan lecturer of Govt Haji Jallamud College of Nakla, Md Musharaf Hossain organizational secretary of the Bangabandhu Education and Research Council of Nakla upazila unit and well-wishers of the BD Clean-Nakla, Asaduzzaman Sourav deputy co-ordinator, Rakibur Rahman Rakib, Rakibur Rahman Rakib, Mahmudul Hasan Jihad, Tutul Ahmed, Sabbir Alam Pranto, Muksedul Hasan, Arif Rabbani, Atiqur Rahman Raju, Moksedul Momin, Arif Mia, Ramim Hasan, Eamtiaj Noor Ahmed, Jajeeb Ahmed, Fouad Muntasir, Rajoy Mia, Parag Hasan, Rizan Mia, Shamim Ahmed president of the Nakla Helplessness Organization, and many other members of BD Clean Nakla and well-wishers were participated the cleanliness program.





---AA Correspondent, Nakla

