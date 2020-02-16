An emotional affair

Redemption Road, Author: Lisa Ballantyne, Publisher: Piatkus





Lisa Ballantyne's Redemption Road is pegged as a cat-and-mouse thriller, but is actually a catastrophic tale of family, relationships and remorse. At first glance, Margaret Holloway's life is perfect. She has a husband she loves deeply, two perfect children and her dream job as the deputy head of a prestigious academy. However, as it so often happens, everything significant is buried beneath the surface.







Trapped in a car seconds away from exploding, during what was considered 'the worse pile-up in the history of London', Margaret was saved by a mysterious stranger - and thus began her unravelling.





In a separate storyline set in 1985, we follow the life of the crude but well-meaning George McLaughlin, born into a violent family of thugs in Glasgow. Although his family is notorious for 'making people disappear', all 'Big George' wants is 'something to love', and one night he lets his friend Tam in on a little secret - he's come across some money recently, and he intends to use it to find his long-lost love Kathleen and a daughter he has only seen once.







In yet another storyline set in 1985, we are introduced to Angus Campbell, an overzealous Christian who loves animals more than his own family. He is looking for a story worthy of his journalistic talents - and soon finds one he is obsessed with.





Although it's initially confusing to see how the alternating story lines intersect, the plot races on. Margaret is fast losing control of her emotions, feeling disconnected from her loved ones, and then there are the memories - flashbacks of a childhood full of holes.







We also catch up with George McLaughlin, who has managed to find Kathleen, and his now seven-year-old daughter, Moll. All he really wants to do is talk to Moll, but things go wrong, and before he knows it, he's abducting her and triggering a nation-wide manhunt.





It isn't easy to write across alternative timelines, but Scottish author Lisa Ballantyne manages to tie everything together with a simple elegance and a touch of suspense. And this should come as no surprise; she is, after all, the author of the bestselling The Guilty One - which is quite similar to Redemption Road.







Not only will you find the same alternative viewpoints, there's also the focus on family secrets and human emotion. As you immerse yourself in the book, you find yourself wondering what exactly left Margaret's mysterious saviour disfigured. And what happened during her childhood that made her go mute for years later?





Redemption Road imparts a deep lesson that we are all products of the society we live in - whether it is through George McLaughlin's flashbacks to his convent education where he was 'belted' for being left-handed, or the righteous maniac Angus Campbell who believes it is his job to 'teach' his wife and children the proper way to behave. It also goes to show us that not all criminals are monsters, just like all those on the right side of law do not have to be kind, gentle souls. People exist in shades of grey, and Ballantyne exemplifies it.





The plot, on the other hand, is not too subtle, and readers will probably see the final twist coming miles away. But what will keep readers hooked is the vividness of the characters; one can almost imagine the charm of the rowdy 'blue-eyed' gentle giant George McLaughlin, the anxiety that hung over Kathleen Henderson as her daughter was 'stolen', and the despair and determination of Margaret Holloway to find the truth about her childhood.







By weaving the fragility of relationships and fluctuating emotions, Ballantyne has penned a tale about human character first, and a thriller next.





The writer is a book critic

