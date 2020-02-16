Waiting for the Mahatma: A bright book in life from the Subcontinent

Waiting for the Mahatma, Author: R K Narayan, Publisher: Penguin Books India





Md Sajib Miah





Reading to know, to do, to live and to be is an indispensable subject for each and every citizen to be well constructed human being, at the same time to explore the unprecedented discursive ideologies ingrained in the psyche and spread all over the society, as well as for the advancement of a nation in a prolific and pragmatic way.







Studying books might help one to get rid of the persecutions, especially R K Narayan's books undoubtedly, assist every single person to be self-assured and audacious enough to be conscious about the idea of "Anti" "De" and "Post-colonialism" which I have found in one of the resounding works of him named Waiting For TheMahatma, has been published in 1955.





As a voracious reader, I love to read all types of books, especially from R K Narayan. During my study of the novel, I scrutinized from top to bottom and now going to give an unbiased review without any spoiler or exposing some confidential issues of the text.



The Storyline





The novel starts in a dramatic way where the readers easily can conceive that Sriram is twenty which represents maturity but the irony is that he is not at all in the beginning part of the novel. As a mark of his coming of age, his grandmother allows him the pass-book to his savings in the local bank, but Sriram is growing up in the other way, too and enchanting and unpredictable girls lead him into the encouragement of Mahatma Gandhi.







These are the opening events of Narayan's novel. It is the finest thing he has yet achieved, and his story of the triumphs and tragedies of a raw young zealot the service of Gandhi is distinguished for its warmth, its humor, and its lack of sentimentality and the stamp of absolute truth.







Sriram's evolution into manhood is, for him, a strange and bewildering process. Bharati, the girl he worships, is witty, infuriating, and capable and, wonder of wonders, condescending to the moonstruck Sriram. Her first loyalty, though, is to the Mahatma, a saint blessed with disconcerting common sense, a man whose tragedy is that he is so much greater than his followers.







Most of the acceptance of his ideas enthusiastically, and without realizing it, perverts them to suit their own coarser personalities. Sriram is inspired by Gandhi, but he is to be easily influenced by glamorous patriots of the type of Jagadish, a terrorist. However, it is a story of remarkable insight into the upsurge of Indian nationalism as witnessed through the eyes and hearts of Sriram and Bharati where the reader can see the metamorphosis of Sriram from an introvert man to an extroverted national figure.



Core idea of the Book





RK Narayan is well known for his work based on the quaint South Indian town of Malgudi. In theWaiting for the Mahatma, he manages to combine the magic of Malgudi with the deep circumstance of the Indian independence movement and what results is a truly novel (pun intended).





Narayan's main purpose of the writing might be related to make people aware about the left discourses of the colonizers who have been here near about two hundred years in India, through the very typical love story between Bharati and Sriram, not only this but also he might try to censure the overall situation of independent India or sometimes may have given a hint of being dominated till now by the colonizers' powerful discourse, committing infernal scene by assassinating Godly figure of India who is none but Mahatma Gandhi. However, the world-class bestselling book terminates with a master twist to think from different perspectives.





Climax of the Book





The climax of the novel is where its title comes from. Bharati and Sriram fight their way through the typical phases of a relationship, but the bigger struggle in the background lends a different tone to the drama. It is tough to think of Mahatma Gandhi as much besides a valiant fighter for the cause of Indian freedom because of the overreaching impact he had on Indian politics. 'Waiting for the Mahatma' makes the reader do just that- think of M.K. Gandhi as a human being first, and a freedom fighter next.



What to Expect?





This is a very regular type of reading book as like as his previous books but the readers might take an ambivalence taste from their reading which sometimes drives them towards unprecedented world of vague, yet it has a dominating and powerful love story portrayed in a very pervasive and conventional way through which the book eaters also might get huge master twist about plenty of ideas, related to colonialism, nationalism, spiritualism, feminism and last but not the least Ghandism.







There is a conspicuous, crystal clear openness or readers to conceive the Socio-Economic conditions of India just after recovering from diabolic and infernal situation to some extent colonial regime in 1947.





The writing style is undoubtedly mesmerizing and conceivable to each and every type of readers which makes Narayan standing out from the other Indian writers. However, he uses appropriations or New English (the English should be suited to Native circumstances), the use has been done by the conscious psyche to give the Indian taste in English writing.



Who can read?





The book has been written a very easy-going and everyday Indian English language but for academics as well as advanced readers, it will be much suited because of the complexities regarding themes and conceal socio-economic as well as political interpretations. Not only that but also a voracious reader can buy this book who goes through plenty of books all over the year. This is the book that will not disappoint you rather would mesmerize and surprise you at the moment of reading and also ameliorate your understanding of the discursive surroundings.



What did I love?





I have loved the romantic dialogues of the characters in an inscrutable manner because they are very prolific and well practical in their way of life. They undergo a beautiful transformation which is very effortlessespecially Sriram. I also have loved how Narayan creates the ambivalence of a very complacent kind of themes and in the middle of it; everything has been changed abruptly by which I have been mesmerized.







There are so many enigmatic twists that compelled me to be connected with the reading until the termination. The politico-social issues are so subtle and exquisite that they are quite impossible to explain by words.



What did I not like?





One thing, I did not like about this book is that at the end of it, Mahatma has been assassinated all on a sudden that has left unanswered and given a master twist which has taken much time from me to get it as my own. However, the abrupt ending might be the twists for readers but they look tricky and matter of taking time to think which was quite tedious for me but as a regular and voracious reader, I got to know the possible answers from rigorous and deep contemplation. By the way, I have some mixed feelings of it but still, I wish I would go through it again when I will be free.



What could have been better?





One thing, I truly believe that could have been better in this book which is a little bit making easy for everyone but these are countable or not more than counting like your fingers of the hand. The chapter might have been a bit longer and chapter could have been added with titles so that the new readers can easily bridge themselves with storylines and plots. However, this book is better than any other book of Narayan so far I have gone through in my whole life.



Recommendations





Read it, if you love to know colonial legacies, socio-political resistance against colonizers through conventional romances between two young guys like Bharati and Sriram, if you are Narayan's fan and looking for something standing out and a good Indian post-colonial books with a sort of little drama and enigmatic twists and last but not the least, you might read this book, if you are a beginner in reading or intermediate reader or advance reader because it is suitable for all types of reader. It has the capability to hook every type of reader. I strongly recommend this book to University Students to take its best taste.



Rating





As I said I am a voracious reader and have some senses of reading and understanding of any type of texts, I can easily rate any type of text after going through it. I am a big fan of Narayan and have gone through almost all the books. After reading his book The English Teacher and Swamiand Friends, I have rated it 4 out of 5 while I want to rate this book 4.5 out of 5 which is much more mature than any other books of RK Narayan.





The Writer is a student of MA, dept. of English, Jahangirnagar University

