Basic training workshop on journalism held at JnU

Basic training workshop on journalism held at Jagannath University on Saturday. -AA



A day-long training workshop titled 'Basic Journalism Training and Workshop' was held at Jagannath University (JnU) on Saturday.







Jagannath University Journalists' Association (JnUJA) hosted the training workshop at Jagannath University Central Auditorium. Jagannath University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman was present as chief guest at the program. Among others, Treasurer Prof Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed, Proctor Mustofa Kamal, JnUTA general secretary Prof Dr Shamima Begum, Prof Dr Jakaria Mia president of JnU Nil Dal, Prof Nur Muhammad, chairman of Psychology department addressed at the training program. JnUJA president presided over the program. A total of 345 participants including the campus correspondents of different online and print media took part at the training program.





---Minar Al Hasan

Leave Your Comments