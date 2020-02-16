Nasrul Hamid recalls student life memory

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid Bipu is seen at in the capital's Residential Model School and College recently. -AA





Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid Bipu recalled one of his memories from his student life in the capital's Residential Model School and College. A portrait of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is hung on the wall of the dining room of Nazrul Islam House. Nasrul Hamid Bipu illustrated this portrait of Kazi Nazrul Islam.







Nasrul Hamid Bipu was a student of class eight at that time. He became nostalgic to see the portrait while visiting the college to attend a recent program.



