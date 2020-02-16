Condemnation against Pakistan's Kashmir solidarity day observance

Demonstrators protested the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on February 5. - AA





Religion Islam and Kashmir are being used by Pakistan from the beginning since 1947. Their main target is to suppress democratic rights and serve the vested interest groups. Bangladesh was liberated fighting against Pakistani ideas and forces. Pakistan was established based on religion, which is against world civilization. Because nation state and democracy are the great achievement of civilization.







Pakistan did not get lesson from history and is isolated from world mainstream politics and idea. In the name of solidarity they are sheltering, patronizing terrorists and militants that creates obstacle to the path of democracy and development. Let us describe activities of Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka and protest against their activities.





Demonstrators protested the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka. A platform of citizens staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka voicing their concern over Pakistan sheltering and patronizing terrorists and militants.





Conscious Citizens Committee Bangladesh (CCCB) organized the demonstrations as the Pakistan High Commission hosted an event to celebrate 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5.





Many prominent citizens who participated in the demonstrations shouted slogans against Pakistan for abuse of minorities and its role in committing genocide during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.







They also spoke against the use of Bangladesh soil by Pakistan to spread communal disharmony. Speaking at the protest, former Dhaka University Professor and Ambassador Neem Chandra Bhowmik said the people of Bangladesh feel worried over Pakistan indulging extremist and militant forces. Freedom fighter Amir Hossain Molla, Basu Deb Dhar and other were present.





Speaking at the program as the chief guest, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui claimed that India-administered Jammu and Kashmir was never an internal matter of India.







Almost the entire world, including Bangladesh, however, have made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that anything happening there is India's internal matter. Imran Ahmed said the Pakistan government will stand by the Kashmiri people in "their struggle for self-determination".







Reliable sources said Pakistani people and activists of militant organizations joined the Pak high commission hosted event. Political analysts called the Pak envoy's announcement for supporting the "Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination" audacious and said that his statement constitutes threat to sovereignty of India.





Meanwhile, another protest was staged in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka by the Bangladesh Jatiya Manabadhikar Samity. The protesters denounced Pakistan authorities for their human rights violations in Baluchistan, Sindh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.







The demonstrators in both the rallies were seen carrying posters and banners depicting, stop sheltering, patronizing terrorists and militants, "Shame Pakistan! Mass killer of 71", "Pakistan, we demand arrest of notorious international terrorists and their trial", "Where is human rights in Baluchistan", "Stop sending terrorists to Kashmir", "Pakistan High Commission, stop observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in Bangladesh," "Pakistan, stop sheltering Mujib Killers" etcetera.





PM Imran Khan of Pakistan faces protests in Davos. Protesters in Davos, Switzerland demonstrated against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the repression on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced acute protests in Davos, Switzerland recently when he reached there to participate in the World Economic Forum summit.







The protesters gathered in Davos flying from Pakistan and some other countries. They demonstrated against the alleged atrocities of Pakistan forces on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh provinces.





We know Balochistan is situated in the southwest portion of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which used to be an independent nation, having gained autonomy in 1947 from colonial British rule. Shortly thereafter, however, Pakistan launched a military operation and forcibly annexed Baluchistan back under Pakistani control. Since then, the Baloch have faced persecution and aggression at the hands of the Pakistani government and have had their most fundamental human rights stripped away.





Pakistan has also restricted phone and internet access in Baluchistan and threatened, kidnapped, or killed reporters who share the truth of what is happening to the Baloch.







Alleging so-called "national security" concerns, Pakistan has barred international NGOs and rights groups from entering Baluchistan and has repressed all forms of political activism that oppose the Pakistani government's agenda. Different human rights organizations have also called upon Pakistan government to stop attack on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh.





Despite the global outcry over China's treatments of its minorities, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen to remain tight-lipped on deplorable conditions of Uighur Muslims in China, saying Beijing is a "good friend" and has helped Islamabad in "most difficult situations". In an interview with German-based Deutsche Welle (DW) on January 16, Imran Khan spoke at length about the issue of Kashmir but he said Chinese are "sensitive" and that's why Islamabad avoids discussing the Uighur issue with them.





Imran Khan also explained his position in the following way. China has been a great friend. It has helped us in our most difficult times because of the economic crisis my government inherited. Therefore, we do talk about things with China privately, not publicly, as these are sensitive issues."







China has been condemned internationally for cracking down on the minorities living in their country. China has been accused of oppressing the Uighurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination. However, Pakistan has stayed silent over this issue.







When India scrapped Article 370 in August last year, Pakistan ramped up its rhetoric against New Delhi and expressed concern over the situation of Muslims in the region. Imran Khan had even called himself an ambassador of Kashmiri people. However, when it comes to China's treatment of Muslims, Pakistan has been mum and when asked to comment on it, the Pakistan PM has tried to brush it aside saying that there is a lot going on in its own country.







It may be remembered that greater portion of Kashmir had been included with India in 1947, at that time Sheikh Abdulhha, popular leader of Kashmir joined with India. After passing different phases he has realized that inclusion of Kashmir with India would ensure self determination, peace and democracy. That's why he went for final agreement with the then Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi in February, 1975. It was the best solution for Kashmir problem considering the history, culture and prevailing situation.







There was a significant development in J&K. People of Pakistan occupied Kashmir were coming to Indian part to get better opportunity. But Pakistan had started patronizing the terrorists and militants for creating turmoil and instability in Jammu-Kashmir. Though for the time being they have confused the people, but now it is evident that in long run they have worked against the rights of the people of Kashmir, at the same time peace, stability and democracy in the region.







It is exposed to the people of the whole world. We hope new steps will ensure peace, stability and development. It may be mentioned that democratic India have solved problems of different communities and regions and ensured their rights by forming states based on language and culture. So Jammu-Kashmir after achieving peace, stability and development, autonomy will be ensured as in other cases especially in North East of India.





We know for normalization in J&K Indian government has taken some steps. Some of the restrictions have since been eased. Broadband internet service was restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facilities were restored on all mobile phones, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension.





Internet connectivity to all government hospitals with effect from midnight of December 31have been restored, besides fully restoring SMS on mobile phones," Spoke's person of J&K Kansal said the administration in Kashmir is facilitating students, contractors, tour operators, government officials through various internet touch points.





"Nearly 900 such touch points and special counters are functional throughout Kashmir in districts, prominent tourist places and hotels, and about 6 lakh people have taken advantage of these touch points," the spokesman said.





In response to a question on release of detained politicians, including three former chief ministers, Kansal said that "any release or detention, preventive or otherwise, is a decision that is being taken by local law enforcing agencies based on its assessment of the local law and order situation". Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention since August 5 were freed but former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are still under detention.







We know parliamentary delegation of European Union visited Kashmir and expressed opinion to stand by India to fight against terrorism. Later on diplomats of 15 countries including USA, Bangladesh and others visited Kashmir and expressed their solidarity with Republic of India.







Another delegation comprising European Union countries including German, France, Saarc country Afghanistan and others visited Kashmir to see normalcy and stability. It indicates Pakistan is defeated in diplomatic war by India. Indian Medical Students Association, Bangladesh (IMSA-BD) condemned the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh for the statement the Pakistani diplomatic mission issued on February 5, 2020.







The Pakistan High Commission claimed that a large number of Kashmiris from India participated in a reception held at the High Commission on 5 February in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. IMSA-BD refuted Pakistan High Commission's claim of participation of Kashmiri community members in the event.





This is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to drag Kashmiri students for their malicious political objectives. It may be added that a number of prominent citizens and political parties slammed Pakistan High Commission for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in Dhaka.







The protesters asserted that Kashmir issue is an internal matter of the Indian government. Jatiya Party (JP) and Workers Party have slammed the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in Dhaka.





In separate press notes issued on 6 February, these two parties have stated that Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India. Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said that the Indian government has made much progress with the process of building up peace in Jammu and Kashmir.







He called upon Pakistan High Commission to abstain from making false and adverse remarks about the Kashmir issue. Pakistan should negotiate with its neighbors over unresolved issues, GM Quader further said. Bangladesh Workers Party has also slammed Pakistan High Commission for celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day in Dhaka.







A press note issued by Workers Party states that Pakistan used the Kashmir issue in the past to misguide the people of Bangladesh. Pakistan Army committed genocide in Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971, the press note recalls. Moreover, Workers Party's press note blamed Pakistan for hatching conspiracies to destabilize the region with false propagations over Kashmir.







If Pakistan could cooperate and share with India regarding peace and democracy then it could solve Beluchistan, Sindh problems and strengthen democratic process. We hope Pakistan will realize that by using religion and Kashmir they will bring more disaster for Pakistan. So we hope Pakistan will get lesson from history and will leave confrontational politics.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter

