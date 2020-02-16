3-day US trade show to begin on Feb 27

Three-day US Trade Show is going to begin on February 27 to showcase high quality and cutting-edge American products and services.





Over 50 companies would participate in the trade show scheduled to take place in hotel Sonargaon to display different types of products and services, especially in energy, agro-mechanization, and food and beverage sectors, said a US Embassy press release.





It would also demonstrate US commitment to deepening and broadening America-Bangladesh economic and commercial relations. During the trade show, US embassy will host four informational seminars. On February 28, embassy officials will discuss visa process including business, investor, and work visas followed by a session on studying in the United States and free consultative education services provided by US embassy through its Education USA Advising Centers.





On February 29, US Agency for International Development (USAID) will convene a discussion on "Private Sector Opportunities in Bangladesh". Officials from the US government and representatives from private sector will discuss "America's Indo-Pacific Economic Vision."



Leave Your Comments