Traders sit-in strike continues

Employees of Bangladesh Paper Merchants' Association held a sit-in strike in Naya Bazar area in the capital on Friday. -Courtesy





Paper traders staged a human chain in Naya Bazar area in the capital on Friday demanding immediate release of innocent traders arrested in false cases. The strike began on February 12, said a press release.





Bangladesh Paper Merchants' Association is conducting a nationwide sit-in strike to protest against the false propaganda, harassment and litigation against paper traders and to stop the misuse of bond facilities.







Traders complain that the Dhaka Bond Commissioner has illegally looted goods in the name of the raid. They said that we have been charged with attacking the media. We want a fair and accurate investigation of the attacks on the media. Demanding harsh punishment for the attackers, they demanded punishment to the Prime Minister no matter who the attacker is.





Anil Babu, a member of the Bangladesh Paper Merchants' Association, said that it's a conspiracy to stop the income of general merchants of the historic Naya Bazar area. He requested the government to identify the conspirators. He also said that conducting illegal raids in the name of bonds, taking away goods from warehouses, hitting media workers in a well-planned manner and filing lawsuits are all under same formula.





I demand a proper investigation of all this. None of us are involved in this, but if we are involved, we would like a harsh trial. Abul Matin Jewel, vice president of The Bangladesh Paper Merchants Association and Alamgir Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh Paper Importers Association, expressed similar views.





Traders also complained that ordinary businessmen were now being harassed by misusing bond facilities and doing business on their own. The news was published on October 31 in the Daily Jugantar. It is reported that Bond Commissioner of Dhaka SM Humayun Kabir have been given anonymity in the name of relatives and has 6 bonds and C&F licenses. There is no operation in the warehouse or factory under these licenses.







The factories are Green Star International Limited of Cumilla EPZ under Chattogram Bond Commissionerate, Ms Service Lines Limited (C&F Agent) under Chattogram Customs, Pabna's Ishwardi EPZ under Dhaka Bond Customs, Ideal Printing and Packaging Industries Limited (shares have been transferred) in Bhaluka of Mymensingh, Hangs Industries Limited of Mongla EPZ. One factory has a capacity of 40000 tons.





