Marcel starts TV exchange offer

The local electronics manufacturer Marcel declared TV exchange facility titled 'TV Adol Badol Offer' for the domestic buyers.





As per the offer, customers can buy Marcel brand's new LED, LED smart and Smart Voice Control TV by exchanging their old CRT, LCD or LED TV of any brand. In exchange of, customers will enjoy Tk 2000 to Tk 9,000 discounts on the regular prices of the respective Marcel TV. The TV exchange offer has been effective from February 10, 2020.





In addition, customers may get lucrative cashback, ranging from Tk 2,910 to Tk 8,000 by purchasing and registering LED and smart TV from any Marcel showroom under the local brand's nationwide ongoing campaign titled 'Sera Dame Sera TV Season-2.' Customers will enjoy the cashback benefits till February 29, 2020.







By submitting any brand's used or faulty CRT, LCD and LED TV to Marcel outlet, customers could purchase Marcel's smart voice control 813 millimeter (mm) or 32-inch TV at Tk 21,500 instead of its regular market price of Tk 24,990; 991mm or 39-inch TV at Tk 25,900 against the regular price of Tk 29,900 and 1.39 meter or 55-inch 4K resolution's TV at Tk 90,900 instead of the regular price of Tk 99,900.





