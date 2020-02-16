Vidya announces her next



Vidya Balan has proved her mettle in the industry with cinematic gems like 'Kahaani', 'Ishqiya' and 'The Dirty Picture' and carved a niche for herself. The recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards has another reason for her fans to rejoice as she announces her upcoming project 'Sherni'. The film will be directed by Amit Masurkar of 'Newton' fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The 41-year-old actress posted the announcement poster of 'Sherni' on Instagram.





She will also be seen in 'Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer' in which she plays the role of 'Shakuntala Devi', the late mathematical genius and Guinness record holder, nicknamed 'mental calculator.' This is the third biographical film of Vidya after semi-biographical thriller 'No One Killed Jessica' and biopic 'The Dirty Picture'. The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Sony Pictures Networks India.





Leave Your Comments