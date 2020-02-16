Moushumi's new advertisement



Actress Moushumi is considered as a dear lady of Dhaka film scene. She has been acting in films with much renown and fame for over two decades. She is also occasionally seen in dramas or advertisements other than the films.





Moushumi recently completed a new advertisement. She participated in the advertisement of Euro Agrovate product. Managing Director of Euro Agrovate Ltd. Abu bakar Siddiquie created the concept of the advertisement which has been directed by Debashish Sarker and Alam Anowar.





Apart from Moushumi, Sagor and Sneha have also modeled in the advertisement. The director said that the advertisement will be aired soon for commercial purposes.

