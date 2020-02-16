Mithila to star in Kolkata film



Srijit Mukherji is one of the finest directors of the Indian Bengali cinema in recent times. Recently, he got married Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila. Since marriage, Mithila has repeatedly faced a question, when will she act in Srijit's film? This time the actress herself answered that question.





Regarding the work in the film under the direction of Srijit Mukherji, Mithila said, "I have encountered this question many times since marriage. If he finds a character that is suitable for me, he will surely say. Then we will work together."





However, Mithila added, "I will not forcefully involve him in the development sector. Also, he will not cast me in the movie all on a sudden." Srijit-Mithila got married on 6th December last year in Kolkata. On the day after the wedding, they went for a honeymoon.

