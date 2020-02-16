Sarika Sabah wants to work in big screen



Popular actress of small screen Sarika Sabah. She came to the limelight with the role of Jhumur in the ongoing drama 'Family Crisis' on NTV.





Notable among her dramas in recent times have been 'Onno Premer Golpo', 'Tobuo Tumi', 'Meye', 'Mon Chute Chai', 'O Doctor', etc. She first appeared as a model in an ad for Adnan Al Rajib. Later, she worked as a model for advertising under the direction of Mostafa Sarwar Farooqi, Redoan Rony, Ashfaq Uzzaman Bipul and many others.







Apart from this, the model actress has said that she does not want to act in any new drama series. She said of her desire to work on the big screen after working on the small screen. In this regard, Sarika said, 'I will only work in a movie if the story and the character are to my liking. Let's see what happens in the future.'

