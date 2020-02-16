Army thrash Police in Shaheed Smriti Hockey



Bangladesh Army pulled off a massive 7-1 goals victory over Bangladesh Police in the ongoing Bangabandhu Shaheed Smriti Hockey Tournament at the Mau-lana Bhashani National Stadium on Saturday.





Ahsan Habib struck three, Hasan Jubair Niloy scored two while Naimuddin and Milon Hossain netted one each for the winners while Shawon Ahmed netted the consolation goal for the losers.







In the day's other match, Bangladesh Navy outplayed Bangladesh Air Force by 6-1 goals at the sam venue. Ashraful Islam and Rasel Mahmud Jimi scored twice each while Farhad Ahmed, and Mahbub Hossain netted one each for the sailors team while Sajib scored the face -saving goal for the Air Force.







Earlier, the four-team Bangab-andhu Shaheed Smriti Hockey Tournament organised by Bangladesh Hockey Feder-ation (BHF) and patronized by Walton Group started on Thursday at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium.Executive Director of Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn inaugurated the tournament as chief guest.



