Charbaria School clinch district champions

Charbaria high school team celebrating with trophy after beating Town High School in the Bangabandhu National School Cricket Championship Barishal zone final match at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium in Barisal on Saturday. -Prime Bank



Charbaria high school sealed the title in the Barishal district zone of Bangabandhu National School Cricket Champi-onship outclassing Town High School by 89 runs in the final at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium in Barisal on Saturday.







With title win, Charbaria high school earned the rights to play in the Barishal Divisional Championship. Batting first after winning the toss, Charbaria high school posted 170 runs before being all out in 48.2 overs with Onik making 73 runs.







Town High School's captain Ashraful bagged four wickets for 34 runs. Mirajul then bowled devastatingly in the match to bundle out Town High School cheaply for just 81 runs, grabbing five wickets for 11 runs in 4.2 overs.















Deputy Commissioner of Barisal SM Ajiur Rahman witnessed the day's final and later he distributed the prizes as chief guest. National School Cricket tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket.







In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tourn-ament". The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), commenced from January 20.





, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country is participating. 11 thousand young cricketing talents are playing in the national level tournament. Champion teams from 64 districts are taking part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship.







960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 are taking place in 70 stadiums across the country.Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.





