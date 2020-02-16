Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka



Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon to play a Test, three match ODI series and two-match T20 series.Their tour kicks off with a two-day practice game on February 18 and 19 against the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI at BKSP ground in Savar which leads into the first Test. Then, they play three ODIs on March 1, 3 and 6 for which Williams is expected to be available.







The tour ends with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh meeting in two T20Is on March 9 and 11 in Dhaka. Earlier Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently announced a revised itinerary for Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh. During the 27-day tour to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play against their Bangladesh counterpart in Dhaka and Sylhet.





The tourists will play three day-night basis ODI matches against the Tigers all at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Visiting Zimbabwe will also play a two-match T20 series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, before departing home on March 12.







Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams will miss the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on February 22 to be with his family for the birth of his first child. In his absence, Craig Ervine will lead the 15-member squad which has also been shorn of two key fast bowlers.





Kyle Jarvis is also unavailable due to a lower-back problem that he picked up playing the first Test against Sri Lanka in January while Tendai Chatara continues his recovery from a bicep injury. As a result, Zimbabwe have recalled Chris Mpofu, whose last game of Test cricket was the four-day pink-ball match against South Africa in December 2017.







He is the only addition to the squad that lost the recent two-match home series to Sri Lanka. Opening batsman Kevin Kasuza, who suffered concussion after being hit in the head in both Tests, kept his place.





Zimbabwe Test squad: Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (captain), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma.

