North Zone fightback despite Yasir Ali ton

Walton Central Zone batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrating after scoring century against BCB South Zone on the second day of the third round of Bangladesh Championship League on Saturday at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy ground in C



Left arm spinner Sunzamul Islam led BCB North Zone amazing fightback with a five-wicket haul by against Islami Bank East Zone on the second day of the third round of Bangladesh Championship League on Saturday at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.





A top and late batting meltdown saw East Zone reached 261 for seven at the close of the second day, just 11 runs short from North Zone's first innings total.





Yasir Ali, who was the hero of the day, was remained unbeaten on 134 runs while Nayeem Hasan was batting on six.

Nightwatch man Saqlain Sajib started the day with Yasir Ali but the partnership could not last long as Saqlain was the first man out of the day after adding 24 runs, picked up by Sanzamul Islam.





It was left Yasir and Captain Imrul Kayes to lift the innings. The duo kept their cool and batted almost two session as the scored reached 163 until Imrul became Sanzamul's third victim for 76 runs. The collapse started again later as they lost three more wickets in the post tea session while Yasir reached his patient century by the time. He faced 271 balls in his marathon unbeaten knock which featured 13 fours and two sixes.





North Zone spinner Sunzamul Islam kept up the pressure by taking five wickets for 92 runs while his spin partner Sanjit Saha took two wickets. Earlier, an eight-wicket haul by Nayeem Hasan saw North Zone secure their first innings at 272 on the first day.





Meanwhile, Century from Najmul Hossain Shanto put Walton Central Zone on top against BCB South Zone as they took formidable lead on the second day at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Academy ground in Cox's Bazar.The climax came of the match in the morning session when South Zone early declared their first innings after posting 114 runs for four to prevent Central Zone's bonus point.







Central Zone however started their second innings with trouble losing their openers in 21 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Raqibul however rebuild the innings in matured way. Shanto finished the day with an unbeaten 122 as Central Zone reached 209 for six in their second innings with overall 33 run lead.







South Zone are currently at the top of the table with 16.39 points from the first two games while East Zone are right behind them with 13.06 points from as many games. If the top two teams manage to retain their places, they will face each other in the final of the event starting from February 21 at Sylhet International Stadium.





Leave Your Comments