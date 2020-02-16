South Africa, England scrap for series

England captain Eoin Morgan and South African captain Quinton de Kock. -Collected



After two high-scoring encounters that both ended in narrow margins, another potential thriller could be in store in the decider.In a neck-and-neck series, both teams have traded jabs with each other, setting up what could potentially be a cracking decider at Centurion's SuperSport Park. South Africa won the first T20I by one run, England returned the favour by winning the second by two runs.





With so little separating the two sides, making predictions is a pointless game. But if the series so far is any indication, the only thing that can be said with certainty is that this will once again be a test of batting might.







That's not to say that the bowlers are a complete non-entity. As many as 31 wickets have fallen in the two games, which amounts to an average of nearly eight wickets per innings. But with both teams possessing an imperious middle order, this comes down to a battle of who can outdo whom.





Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow set the early tone, before Ben Stokes built on the foundation in the middle overs and Moeen Ali went berserk to lay the finishing touches on a gargantuan total of 204.







Quinton de Kock, who blitzed a 22-ball 65, first, and Rassie van der Dussen later, kept South Africa on course for the most part, but Tom Curran bounced back from conceding a six and a four to defend 15 in the final over and hand England the victory.

Leave Your Comments